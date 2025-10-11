Inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass? Vivo debuts OriginOS 6 and BlueOS 3 with revamped looks and AI-powered features

Vivo has officially launched its OriginOS 6 in China on Friday, alongside the new BlueOS 3 for smartwatches. The latest Android 16-based operating system will first debut on the Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300, and iQOO 15 smartphones, before rolling out to older models in the coming months. The update introduces a redesigned interface and a host of AI-driven tools, including Live Photo AI Removal and AI Voice Prompts

A Fresh Design Inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass The new OriginOS 6 brings a refreshed user interface that revamps the home page, lock screen, and apps. A dynamic and resizable clock widget adjusts automatically when notifications appear, while circular app icons and curved-edge widgets give the layout a modern aesthetic. The interface reportedly draws inspiration from Apple’s Liquid Glass design in iOS 26.

Among the notable additions is the “Atomic Island” (translated from Chinese), similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, allowing quick access to controls like music playback and stopwatch operations. The update also introduces progressive blur effects, stacked notifications, and a new control centre with customisable quick settings.

Blue River Smooth Engine for Lag-Free Performance Under the hood, Vivo has integrated its new Blue River Smooth Engine, featuring super-core computing, dual-rendering architecture, and photonic storage. These technologies aim to deliver smoother animations, improved touch responsiveness, and greater frame rate stability when switching between apps or screens. Vivo claims this engine significantly reduces lag, ensuring a more fluid experience.

Advanced AI Tools for Everyday Use The update brings a suite of AI capabilities across Vivo and iQOO devices. These include a new AI phone assistant, AI summary generation, AI photo elimination, and Circle to Search 2.0 — an upgraded feature that allows users to highlight an object on-screen and instantly fetch related information.

The highlight feature, Live Photo AI Removal, enables users to erase unwanted elements not only from still photos but also from Live Photos, providing greater flexibility in image editing. Additionally, an AI image editor can enhance resolution, remove objects, and convert images into PDFs.

BlueOS 3 for Smartwatches Brings Extended Battery Life Alongside OriginOS 6, Vivo also introduced BlueOS 3 for its smartwatch lineup. The operating system will debut on the Vivo Watch 5 and iQOO Watch 5 (Wi-Fi and Cellular variants) starting November 3, as part of a public beta. Vivo claims the Vivo Watch GT 2 could deliver up to 33 days of battery life under BlueOS 3. The smartwatch platform also features new always-on display watch faces, enhanced animations, personalised app suggestions, and Blue Heart V calling support.

Rollout Schedule for OriginOS 6 Vivo has announced a staggered rollout for OriginOS 6, beginning in November 2025 and continuing until May 2026.

November 2025: Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 Series, iQOO 13, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Series

December 2025: Vivo X Fold 3 Series, Vivo X100 Series, iQOO 12 Series, iQOO Neo 9 Series, iQOO Z10 Turbo+

January 2026: Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X90 Series, Vivo S30 Series, iQOO 11 Series, iQOO Z10 Turbo Series

February 2026: Vivo X Flip, Vivo S20 Series, iQOO Neo 8 Series, iQOO Z9 Series

March 2026: Vivo X Fold+, Vivo S19 Series, Vivo Pad 5 Series, Vivo Pad 3 Series, iQOO 10 Series, iQOO Pad 5 and 2 Series

April 2026: Vivo S18 Series, Vivo Y500, iQOO Neo 7 Series