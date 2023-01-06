Inspiring to see govt’s deep focus: Nadella

The third chief executive in Microsoft’s 47-year history, Nadella, during his trip, highlighted the role of India in the global tech economy for the coming years. In an interview with Mint on 4 January, he said, “One of the things that give me great optimism for India, quite frankly, is all the different ways in which technology is getting used… India already has the second largest number of developers, and is No.1 on AI repositories, which means Indian developers are seeking out every open-source AI repository and becoming core committers. So, in the long run, there will be a lot more intense use of AI. One of the things that you should talk about, even in India, is the intense use of new technology."

