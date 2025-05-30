Instagram adds 3:4 aspect ratio for uncropped, full-frame photo sharing

Instagram has introduced support for 3:4 aspect ratio photos, allowing users to upload images as captured without cropping. The update enhances user experience for both single uploads and carousel posts, aligning with smartphone camera defaults.

Livemint
Updated30 May 2025, 04:52 PM IST
In a notable update aimed at enhancing user experience, Instagram has officially introduced support for 3:4 aspect ratio photographs on its platform.
(AFP)

In a notable update aimed at enhancing user experience, Instagram has officially introduced support for 3:4 aspect ratio photographs on its platform. The change aligns with the default setting found on most smartphone cameras, allowing users to upload images without needing to crop them to fit Instagram’s previously supported dimensions.

Announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri via Threads—Meta’s microblogging service—the update means that photos taken in the 3:4 format will now appear on the platform exactly as captured. This new compatibility is available for both single-image uploads and carousel posts.

                      “For those posting photos in 3:4, they will now be displayed just as you shot them,” Mosseri said, highlighting the platform’s push to better accommodate mobile photography.

                      Until now, Instagram primarily supported square (1:1) and slightly vertical (5:4 or 4:5) aspect ratios. Although those formats will continue to be supported, users capturing photos in the standard 3:4 format often found themselves forced to crop their images, potentially losing important visual details. The newly introduced format ensures a fuller display of original content, as seen in comparison images shared via Instagram’s creator broadcast channel.

                      The platform has also been expanding its suite of content creation tools. Last month, Instagram launched a dedicated video editing application called Edits. Positioned as a competitor to ByteDance’s popular CapCut app, Edits allows creators to edit videos on their smartphones and export them to various platforms without watermarks—making it a versatile tool for content creators.

                      Additionally, Instagram recently introduced the Blend feature. Designed to personalise content discovery within messages, Blend offers an invite-only feed that recommends Reels based on shared user interests and activity. After a year of testing, the feature is now available on both iOS and Android versions of the app.

                      These latest updates underline Instagram’s continued efforts to enhance usability and creative flexibility for its global user base, whether by matching default camera settings or by expanding content creation and sharing capabilities.

