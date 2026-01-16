Instagram announces AI-powered reel translation for five more Indian languages: here's how it works

Instagram has announced that it is expanding its AI voice translate feature to five new Indian languages. The Meta-owned tech giant had rolled out the ability to dub and lip-sync Reels to and from English, Hindi, Spanish and Portuguese to other global languages in October last year, and the company is now bringing the feature to five other languages, namely Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.

However, Meta says that the feature will be available to users in these languages in the ‘coming months’.

“Creators have the option to use Meta AI to transform their reels, so they sound and look fluent in some of the world’s most spoken languages, helping them reach more people globally and grow an international audience,” the company said in a blog post.

Moreover, the company said that the feature also helps preserve the sound and tone of the creator's voice while dubbing in order to ensure that the reels feel authentically like them. Creators also have the option to enable the lip-syncing feature, which syncs the translated audio to their mouth movements to make it look like they are actually speaking the language.

How will the translate Reels feature work? Users on Instagram should see a new “Translate your voice with Meta AI” option while uploading their Reel. Currently, there is the option of translating the Reel to English, Hindi, Spanish and Portuguese. However, after the update is released, users should see the new Indian languages added as translation options.

Instagram brings Indian fonts to Edits

The social media platform also announced that creators will now have access to Indian fonts on its Edits app to help them style their text and captions with Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts in languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese.

The company says this new update will roll out to users on Android in the ‘coming days’.

How to use new Indian fonts in Edits? Open the Edits app on your Android device after the new update has arrived

Upload the video you want to edit and click on the editing timeline

Tap on ‘Text’ in the bottom tools tray

Click on the ‘Aa’ icon to see the list of available fonts