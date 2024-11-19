Instagram is facing technical glitches, prompting users to voice complaints on other social media. Downdetector recorded over 740 complaints on November 19.

Social media platform Instagram is experiencing technical glitches across the globe, with many netizens moving to X (formerly known as Twitter) to complain about the app not working.

In a post on X, one user simply wrote: “Instagram stops working #instagramdown" with a meme attached.

Tracking site Downdetector has noted over 740 user complaints about the app being affected since 10.34 am today (November 19).

It also reported that around 40 per cent of users experienced server issues, 41 per cent had login issues, 14 per cent saw their feeds interrupted.

There is no official statement on the glitch from Instagram or parent company Meta Platforms yet.

Repeated Problems? Last month too, thousands of Instagram users flagged an outage. People were unable to send or receive direct messages on October 29, according to data available on Downdetector.

As many as 1,541 reports of this issue were recorded in the Downdetector database. It also showed that complaints started coming in close to 4 p.m. and reached its peak at 5:48 p.m.

Further, 48 per cent of the reports cited an application problem, 27 per cent of reports cited problems sharing content, and 25 per cent of reports highlighted server issues, it said.

Netizens reacted to this incident by posting on platform X when they faced the application outage. Some of them made fun of the incident and shared memes that as soon as people experience an Instagram outage, they shift to platform X to post about it.

Netizens Alert Glitch