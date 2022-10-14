Instagram brings users’ age verification trial to India1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 01:04 PM IST
The option is presently only for Instagram, and it isn’t clear yet if the same would be rolled out on Facebook and WhatsApp as well.
New Delhi: Meta-owned Instagram has expanded the trial phase of age verification on its platform to India, after announcing the initiative on 23 June.