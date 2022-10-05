Instagram can bring more ads in your feed: Here’s why

Meta has said that the new features are being introduced for advertisers to connect better with users on Instagram. Businesses can now place ads in Explore home, the grid which people see when they first arrive on the Explore tab. So users will see more ads in the Explore tab.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Meta owned Instagram can bring more ads in users’ feeds. The instant photo sharing app could force users to see more ads in their feed, as per a blog post by the company. It is introducing new formats and ad placements on Instagram.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meta owned Instagram can bring more ads in users’ feeds. The instant photo sharing app could force users to see more ads in their feed, as per a blog post by the company. It is introducing new formats and ad placements on Instagram.
Meta has said that the new features are being introduced for advertisers to connect better with users on Instagram. Businesses can now place ads in Explore home, the grid which people see when they first arrive on the Explore tab. So users will see more ads in the Explore tab.
Meta has said that the new features are being introduced for advertisers to connect better with users on Instagram. Businesses can now place ads in Explore home, the grid which people see when they first arrive on the Explore tab. So users will see more ads in the Explore tab.
Moreover, Meta stated that it is also beginning to test ads in profile feed, which is the feed experience that people can scroll through after visiting another account’s profile and tapping on a post. This means that in a user profile feed, more ads would be seen than earlier. Ads are a staple on profile feeds but it is testing this as an experiment with a monetisation opportunity which will allow eligible creators to earn extra income from ads displayed in their profile feeds. This will start with select US creators but do not be surprised if it ends up being rolled out to all users across the world.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, Meta stated that it is also beginning to test ads in profile feed, which is the feed experience that people can scroll through after visiting another account’s profile and tapping on a post. This means that in a user profile feed, more ads would be seen than earlier. Ads are a staple on profile feeds but it is testing this as an experiment with a monetisation opportunity which will allow eligible creators to earn extra income from ads displayed in their profile feeds. This will start with select US creators but do not be surprised if it ends up being rolled out to all users across the world.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meta is also using AI to deliver meaningful ads. The blogpost says, “When a person engages with an ad, we will deliver ads underneath that we think may be of interest, powered by machine learning."
Meta is also using AI to deliver meaningful ads. The blogpost says, “When a person engages with an ad, we will deliver ads underneath that we think may be of interest, powered by machine learning."
The company adds, “The multi-advertiser contextual ads to existing Instagram feed ads campaigns outperformed running campaigns for the Purchase outcome compared to those that did not include multi-advertiser ads."
The company adds, “The multi-advertiser contextual ads to existing Instagram feed ads campaigns outperformed running campaigns for the Purchase outcome compared to those that did not include multi-advertiser ads."
To recall, Instagram, a Meta owned messaging platform, has introduced a new feature called ‘Notes’. This feature allows users to create short notes which have a 60 character limit. The notes created by users will be visible to the followers in the DM section and just like Instagram stories, Notes vanish after 24 hours. The responses that followers send will appear as DMs to the users. This feature is intended to be a less obtrusive way of pushing out information.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, Instagram, a Meta owned messaging platform, has introduced a new feature called ‘Notes’. This feature allows users to create short notes which have a 60 character limit. The notes created by users will be visible to the followers in the DM section and just like Instagram stories, Notes vanish after 24 hours. The responses that followers send will appear as DMs to the users. This feature is intended to be a less obtrusive way of pushing out information.