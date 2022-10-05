Instagram can bring more ads in your feed: Here’s why

Moreover, Meta stated that it is also beginning to test ads in profile feed, which is the feed experience that people can scroll through after visiting another account’s profile and tapping on a post. This means that in a user profile feed, more ads would be seen than earlier. Ads are a staple on profile feeds but it is testing this as an experiment with a monetisation opportunity which will allow eligible creators to earn extra income from ads displayed in their profile feeds. This will start with select US creators but do not be surprised if it ends up being rolled out to all users across the world.

