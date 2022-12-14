Instagram challenges BeReal and adds notes short-message feature

Instagram is testing other friend-minded tools. Group Profiles, a new type of profile, lets members share posts and stories with each other, rather than all their followers. Collaborative Collections allows users to share saved content, such as fashion inspiration or memes, with another user and to build collections together. And Add Yours, which already encourages users to share content to Stories, gets a nomination function, so people can invite specific friends to participate by passing on a prompt to them.

