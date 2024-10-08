Thousands of users in India are facing issues with Instagram, according to Downdetector. Stay tuned for further updates.

Meta-owned social media giant Instagram has gone down for thousands of users in India, according to outage detection website Downdetector. Data on the Downdetector website shows that reports of Instagram being inaccessible peaked at around 11:34 AM today.

According to the website, 64% of users reported problems logging into their Instagram account. Meanwhile, 24% of users said they were experiencing server connection issues and 11% of users said they were having trouble accessing the Instagram app.