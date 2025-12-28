Instagram down: Meta-owned platform faces login and app related issues for hundreds of users

Meta owned social media platform Instagram seems to be down for many users, according to data from outage tracking website Downdetector. The reports on Downdetector peaked at around 4:10 AM EST in the US, with over 180 users complaining about not being able to access the popular app.

Some users on social media also shared images of the error they are facing, which showed a circular refresh logo along with a blank screen without any error message.

As per Downdetector, 45% of users complained about ‘app’ related issues, 41% about ‘login’ related issues and 14% about ‘Feed > Timeline’ related problems.

The outage doesn’t seem to have affected many users in India, with just 10 reports being registered by users about having trouble accessing the platform, as per Downdetector.

Meanwhile, around 80 users have also complained about problems accessing Facebook. However, the lack of reported issues with WhatsApp, Threads and other Meta owned apps suggests that this might not be a Meta wide issue and may be restricted to a few apps.

Since the initial outage, the reports have begun to decline on Downdetector, suggesting that the issue may have been fixed by Instagram. Users on the platform have also commented about the login issues being fixed and being able to use the Instagram app once again.

How to know if you are affected by the outage? If you are wondering how to make sure if you are indeed affected by the outage or if it is an app related issue, trying the following things may help.

Try closing the Instagram app, removing it from the app tray and opening it again.

Go to Settings > Apps > Instagram and clear cache.

If you are still unable to access the Instagram app, you are most likely affected by the outage. In such a scenario, any other remedial measures like uninstalling and reinstalling the app aren’t likely to bear fruit. You will need to be patient and wait for Instagram to fix the server side issue.

Alternatively, you may also try using the desktop version of the app to check if it works.

Recent outages: In the recent months there have been a number of outages that have shook the internet, starting with the AWS outage in mid-October that led to almost half of the internet going down including Meta servcies, Snapchat, Amazon platfroms, Disney platforms and more.