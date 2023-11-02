Instagram down? Netizens report server connection issues on mobile app

Instagram users across the globe reported server connection issues with the mobile app on Thursday evening. Data shared on outage tracking website, Downdetector, also showed a sudden spike in cases of users reporting issues with Instagram, starting at 7:00 pm.

Thousands of users across the world and more than 150 users in India said they were facing such a problem on the social media platform. Downdetector indicated that Instagram was not working properly in several cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The other countries where the Instagram outage was reported include Australia, Brazil, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States (US), ABP news reported.

As per Downdetector, 56 percent said they faced server connection issues, 38 percent said they faced issues in the app and 7 percent said they witnessed problems while logging-in to the social media platform.

Soon, reactions started pouring in on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One X user lamented: “Why is Instagram down every time when I’m having a good conversation with someone".

A few others posted a video to make fun of how “everybody (is) coming to twitter when Instagram is down".