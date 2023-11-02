Instagram down? Netizens report server connection issues on mobile app

Instagram down: Outage tracking website Downdetector showed a sudden spike in cases of users reporting issues with Instagram, starting at 7:00pm on Thursday.

Instagram users across the globe reported server connection issues with the mobile app on Thursday evening. Data shared on outage tracking website, Downdetector, also showed a sudden spike in cases of users reporting issues with Instagram, starting at 7:00 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thousands of users across the world and more than 150 users in India said they were facing such a problem on the social media platform. Downdetector indicated that Instagram was not working properly in several cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The other countries where the Instagram outage was reported include Australia, Brazil, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States (US), ABP news reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Downdetector, 56 percent said they faced server connection issues, 38 percent said they faced issues in the app and 7 percent said they witnessed problems while logging-in to the social media platform.

Soon, reactions started pouring in on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One X user lamented: “Why is Instagram down every time when I’m having a good conversation with someone". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A few others posted a video to make fun of how “everybody (is) coming to twitter when Instagram is down".

Some social media users also wondered whether Instagram was really down or if they had been hacked.

"Pov: Instagram is down again but I immediately think that I’m hacked or something...," one X user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some people asked, "Why is Instagram down again?"

With World Cup fever running rampant, the outage also triggered jokes about India's powerful performance in the just-concluded match against Sri Lanka. The social media handle of the Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, was all in praise for the Indian Cricket team over its bowling style. "Yes, our bowling attack has apparently taken Instagram down as well," Mumbai Indians posted as India sealed its semi-final berth with 302 run victory against Sri Lanka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instagram is an online photo-sharing and social networking service that lets users take pictures, apply filters to them and share those pictures in several ways. Instagram app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android devices. The app was launched in 2010 by co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, and it is now owned by Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent company of Facebook.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.