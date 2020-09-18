Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Technology >News >Instagram, Facebook users in India unable to access accounts due to glitch
Photo shows the Instagram app icon

Instagram, Facebook users in India unable to access accounts due to glitch

1 min read . 07:30 AM IST Staff Writer

Many users, including those in India, were unable to access both Instagram and Facebook on Android and iOS

Social networking platforms Instagram and Facebook experienced an outage on Thursday with users across the world reporting issues including the inability to log in and news feed failing to load.

Social networking platforms Instagram and Facebook experienced an outage on Thursday with users across the world reporting issues including the inability to log in and news feed failing to load.

Many users, including those in India, were unable to access both Instagram and Facebook on Android and iOS. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

Many users, including those in India, were unable to access both Instagram and Facebook on Android and iOS. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, the technical glitch took place after 11 pm (IST). Areas in Europe and North America were also hit by the outage. Normal service resumed around an hour later.

Several users took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote about their problems accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated