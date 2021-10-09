Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp down for second time this week

Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp down for second time this week

1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Livemint

Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, said these app outages were reported for some global users.

Social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp faced an outage for the second time this week.

Facebook took to its Twitter handle to share: "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Earlier on Monday, thousands of users reported that they were unable to access the services WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook for nearly six hours before services were restored. 

