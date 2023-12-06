Instagram users are facing a peculiar glitch causing widespread frustration, particularly among long-time users. According to reports, the audio in the oldest videos posted on the platform is mysteriously disappearing, with no explanation provided.

It is worth noting that this issue seems to specifically affect videos posted in or around 2014, and newer videos do not appear to be impacted. Importantly, this is not a situation where audio is intentionally removed due to copyright concerns, as Instagram typically notifies users of such actions both within the app and via email. However, users reporting this particular glitch have not received any communication from the company regarding the issue.

As highlighted by The Verge in their report, nearly a year's worth of videos, spanning from June 2013 to October 2014, have encountered a loss of audio on Instagram. These affected videos now play silently, accompanied by a message stating, "This video has no sound." It is important to mention that Instagram introduced the video feature to the platform in June 2013.

The report also revealed that the audio is intact in the affected videos, and they play without any issues when embedded on a different platform. However, when played directly on Instagram, the audio is mysteriously muted. As of now, there has been no communication from the company explaining the sudden occurrence of this issue.

Meta is aware of the problem and is actively working to address it. According to spokesperson Seine Kim, "We're aware that a bug caused some people to have trouble accessing audio on older feed posts. The issue is being resolved, and we apologize for the inconvenience," as reported by The Verge.

Until the problem is resolved, there is currently no definitive method to restore the audio on the platform. However, according to the report, the embedded files appear to play the audio without any issues. Consequently, users can find temporary relief by watching these videos with sound when embedded in another platform, preserving the ability to revisit those memories.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.