Instagram finally lets you relive every Reel you’ve watched with ‘Watch History’ feature

Instagram has brought a new feature to the app that has been on the top of the wishlist of users for quite some time. The new feature, called ‘Watch History,’ allows users to keep a tab on all the Reels they have watched.

​Why is the new feature important? ​Remember how you had to save a Reel or send it to yourself or a friend in order to see it again? Well, there's no need to do that anymore. You can just go to the new Watch History setting in order to see every Reel that you have ever watched and even sort them from oldest to newest or newest to oldest.

​“Have you ever tried to get back to a Reel that you’d seen on Instagram and you just can’t find it?” Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a video.

​If you really want to zero in on a Reel, you can even select a specific date or date range. Users also have the option to sort out their watch history on the basis of a specific account that may have posted that Reel.

​“Hopefully now you can find that thing that you were trying to find that you couldn't find before. More to come,” Mosseri added.

​How to use Watch History on Instagram? ​Navigate to Settings on your Instagram account.

​Tap on ‘Your Activity’.

​Click on Watch History to start viewing your previously viewed Reels.

​By default, the Reels are sorted based on Newest to Oldest. For now, Instagram only seems to be showing Reels for the last 30 days.

​In case you have watched something that you would rather not have in your watch history, you can remove them individually or in bulk.

​Notably, while Instagram is getting the feature of Watch History now, its top rivals YouTube and TikTok have had it for years.

​The Meta-owned platform had given users the ability to repost public Reels from other users with their followers. There is also now a tab on top of the Reels feed which shows users the public content that their friends have liked, created, or reposted.

​Earlier in the year, Instagram also added the ability to increase the maximum length for Reels from 90 seconds to 3 minutes. For creators, Instagram now gives the ability to dub Reels in Hindi, Portuguese, English, and Spanish. The feature automatically translates and lip-syncs the videos into other languages using Meta's AI.