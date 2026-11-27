Meta has announced the launch of Instagram for TV in India, bringing Reels and other creator content from the social media platform to television screens.
The new experience aims to make it easier for users to watch videos from their favourite creators on a bigger screen and enjoy content with friends and family.
The announcement was made on November 27 at Meta's annual creator event, House of Instagram, in Mumbai. Instagram for TV will be available on supported Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV devices in India in the coming days.
The launch marks another step in Meta's efforts to expand Instagram beyond smartphones and make video consumption a shared experience at home.
Instagram for TV is a dedicated television experience that brings the platform's content to larger screens. The India version will primarily focus on Reels and Stories, allowing users to discover and watch videos without having to browse through them on their smartphones.
Users will also be able to watch horizontal Reels in widescreen format and browse photographs and carousels on Instagram profiles.
The app will organise Reels into different channels based on users' interests, popular content and accounts they follow. Viewers can also explore Stories and profiles and use the search feature to discover creators and content.
Unlike the conventional smartphone experience, Reels will play automatically, allowing viewers to watch a continuous stream of videos using their television remote.
Meta has introduced several features aimed at making Instagram viewing on televisions more convenient and interactive.
Users can watch Reels and Stories on their televisions, including horizontal videos designed for widescreen viewing. They can also browse photographs, carousels and creator profiles.
Reels will be organised into channels based on users' interests, popular content and the accounts they follow. This is intended to make discovering videos across different categories and creators easier.
Reels will play automatically, allowing users to watch videos without manually scrolling to each new post. Viewers can use their television remote to navigate playback.
Users can cast Reels directly from their smartphones to their televisions. Both devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
Users can then sign in to Instagram for TV, select the cast option on their smartphones and choose their television.
The availability of this feature may vary depending on the device and rollout.
Instagram for TV will also include a Friends tab, bringing together content shared by people users follow and videos that are popular among their friends.
The feature will provide viewers with a dedicated space to catch up on what their friends are posting, sharing and watching.
According to Meta, Instagram for TV will be available on supported devices running the following platforms:
The app is expected to become available in India in the coming days. Meta has not announced an exact date for the rollout.
Once the app becomes available, users can follow these steps to access Instagram on their televisions:
Meta has also confirmed that users can add up to five accounts to Instagram for TV. This will allow different members of a household to access personalised content through the same television app.
Users can also create a separate account exclusively for Instagram on TV.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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