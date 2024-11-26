Instagram gets a WhatsApp-like location sharing feature. Here's how it works

Instagram is getting a locating sharing feature in DMs which will allow users to share their live location for up to 1 hour. The feature can also be used to pin a spot on the map in order to coordinate arrival times or find your friends in crowded spaces like concerts or cricket matches.

Notably, the Live Location feature is turned off by default and can only be shared privately in DMs. The shared location is visible to both parties in the chat and cannot be forwarded to anyone else.

Instagram will also show an indicator at the top of chat to show that live location sharing is in progress and users will have the ability to end location sharing at any time they wish. The Meta owned social media giant noted that Location Sharing features are currently only available in select countries to begin with.

Nicknames in DMs:

Instagram is also adding the option to add nicknames across DMs to both parties involved in the conversation. The good part, though, is that the name changed here will only be applicable in DM chats and won't change the username anywhere else on Instagram. While all people followed by the user can change their nickname by default, the feature can be fine-tuned to control who can change the nickname within a chat.

In order to create a nickname within a DM, one can tap on top of the chat name and then click on Nicknames and add a name they want to assign for that chat.

Instagram also announced that 17 new sticker packs are coming to DMs, providing users with even more options to find the right reaction. There will also be an option to favourite a sticker from the chat, so that it can be used seamlessly in a later conversation.

