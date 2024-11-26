Instagram gets a WhatsApp-like location sharing feature. Here's how it works
Instagram is adding a new location sharing feature which will allow users to share their live location for 1 hour or even pin their location on the map.
Instagram is getting a locating sharing feature in DMs which will allow users to share their live location for up to 1 hour. The feature can also be used to pin a spot on the map in order to coordinate arrival times or find your friends in crowded spaces like concerts or cricket matches.