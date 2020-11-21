Instagram gets new branded content features: Details here

Instagram recently announced changes to features related to branded content on its platform. The company has introduced a number of new features including a new 'Branded Content Tag' feature in it relatively new short-video format Reels.

The new branded content tag feature will initially be available on Reels but users will soon be able to get the same functionality on Live as well.

The company claims that this new feature will allow creators and influencers to demarcate which content is branded with ease. In the company’s official post, they stated "We want to ensure creators can clearly disclose when they're creating branded content, no matter what format they choose to use. To help increase transparency, the Branded Content tag is launching in Reels today, and will begin testing in Live in the coming weeks."

Another new feature that will be added is workflow where advertisers will be able to create Branded Content ads without the need for them to post organically on Instagram first. This will also enable creators to directly post branded content.

Instagram claims that this will allow brands to have more flexibility with fewer constraints when they want to run Branded Content ads. Branded Content ads in Instagram Stories can now include tappable elements, such as @mentions, location and hashtags.

"We want brands to have access to organic Stories' creative that is native and authentic to the Stories experience," said Instagram in its blog post.

Instagram recently launched the ability for businesses and creators to set a minimum age for their branded content feed posts on Instagram.

Now creators can choose to set a default minimum age or a minimum age for specific countries, or a combination of both.

