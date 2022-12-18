Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Instagram guide: Here’s how to add ‘emoji reaction’ sticker to stories

2 min read . 04:12 PM ISTLivemint
Interestingly, when someone reacts to an emoji sticker to a story, your followers can also tap on the sticker which would further be added as the reaction to the story.

  • The platform had recently launched emoji reaction stickers which allowed users to add an emoji reaction in the form of a sticker to their Instagram stories. Interestingly, when someone reacts to an emoji sticker to a story, your followers can also tap on the sticker which would further be added as the reaction to the story.

Instagram, a Meta owned photo-sharing platform, has always been upgrading and updating several of its features. The platform had recently launched emoji reaction stickers which allowed users to add an emoji reaction in the form of a sticker to their Instagram stories.c

Here is a mini-guide on how to use the feature:

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smartphone.

STEP2. Now, head to the camera by swiping left.

STEP3. Go to the Story tab.

STEP4. Create an Instagram story and click on the Sticker button available at the top.

STEP5. Further, click on the heart-eye emoji icon available in the sticker box.

STEP6. By default there will be only four emojis available. However, users can select the emoji from the deck of emojis by tapping on the plus icon.

STEP7. Now select the emoji for which the user wants to create a reaction sticker.

STEP8. Finally, place the emoji reaction sticker anywhere on the story and post it.

Meanwhile, Instagram has also announced that they are launching a ‘hacked’ hub to assist accounts that have been experiencing access issues.

As per Instagram, hacked is nothing but a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.

"To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues," the message on Instagram's announcement blog read.

"If you're unable to log in to your account, enter Instagram.com/hacked on your mobile phone or desktop browser. Next, you will be able to select if you think you've been hacked, forgot your password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if your account has been disabled. From there, you will be able to follow a series of steps to help regain access to your account. If you have multiple accounts associated with your information, you will be able to choose which account needs support," the platform added.

