Instagram introduces new segment called 'Guides' to help discover useful content

The new Guides section will be introduced separately, similar to the IGTV section. Using this new section users will be able to curate helpful content like tips and motivations. To view a Guide, visit the profile of participating creators or organizations then tap the middle icon to view their Guides. This icon will be placed between the grid icon and the tagged posts tab. The platform has claimed that these Guides will also be accessible within the Explore tab. Users will also be able to share a Guide to their story or in Direct Messaging by tapping on the share button in the upper right corner.