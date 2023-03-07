Instagram iPhone scam costs man 29 lakh; here's how to avoid online scams

Instagram iPhone scam costs man ₹29 lakh; here's how to avoid online scams2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 09:16 AM IST
- According to a report on 91mobiles.com, the victim, identified as Vikas Katiyar, informed the police that he had come across an Instagram page offering iPhones at significantly discounted rates a few days ago. Katiyar admits to being enticed by the low prices and subsequently attempts to make a purchase.
Online payment scams are becoming increasingly common in India, with cybercrimes on the rise. Recently, a man in Ghitorni, New Delhi was reportedly defrauded of ₹29 lakh while attempting to purchase iPhones through Instagram. The victim has filed a fraud complaint against the unknown perpetrators.
