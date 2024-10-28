Instagram is lowering the quality of your unpopular videos, CEO Adam Mosseri explains why
According to Adam Mosseri, Instagram lowers video quality for less popular uploads and for users on slow connections, aiming to balance quality and loading speed dynamically.
Ever get the feeling that the videos you uploaded on Instagram as reels or stories have lost some of their quality a while after you uploaded them? Well, you are not wrong. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the Meta-owned social media platform does indeed reduce video quality if the video isn't garnering a lot of views.