Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 28 2024 10:55:05
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,742.00 -0.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.80 2.06%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,298.50 3.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 878.75 1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 799.45 2.41%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Instagram is lowering the quality of your unpopular videos, CEO Adam Mosseri explains why
BackBack

Instagram is lowering the quality of your unpopular videos, CEO Adam Mosseri explains why

Aman Gupta

According to Adam Mosseri, Instagram lowers video quality for less popular uploads and for users on slow connections, aiming to balance quality and loading speed dynamically.

(FILES) This picture taken on September 28, 2020 shows the logo of the social network Instagram on a smartphone, in Toulouse, southwestern France. Turkey on August 2, 2024 blocked access to the Instagram social media network, the national communications authority said without explanation, following censorship accusations against the US company by a high-ranking official. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (AFP)Premium
(FILES) This picture taken on September 28, 2020 shows the logo of the social network Instagram on a smartphone, in Toulouse, southwestern France. Turkey on August 2, 2024 blocked access to the Instagram social media network, the national communications authority said without explanation, following censorship accusations against the US company by a high-ranking official. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (AFP)

Ever get the feeling that the videos you uploaded on Instagram as reels or stories have lost some of their quality a while after you uploaded them? Well, you are not wrong. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the Meta-owned social media platform does indeed reduce video quality if the video isn't garnering a lot of views.

During an AMA session on his Instagram, posted by a user on Threads, Mosseri said, “In general, we want to show the highest-quality video we can ... But if something isn’t watched for a long time — because the vast majority of views are in the beginning — we will move to a lower quality video. And then if it’s watched again a lot then we’ll re-render the higher quality video."

The Instagram and Threads head also confirmed that Instagram reduces the video quality for users if they are on a slow internet connection. He said, “If we are serving a video to someone on a slow internet connection, we'll serve a lower quality video so that it loads quickly as opposed to giving them a spinner. So it depends, it's a pretty dynamic system. The goal is to show people the highest quality content that we can"

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aman Gupta
Aman Gupta is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession, with over two years at Mint covering all things tech. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making tech understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman’s usually tinkering with a new gadget or lost in a great book.
Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!
Jaw Dropping offers on laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives, winter appliances, luggage and more in amazon diwali sale. Mega Savings this Diwali with Amazon's biggest sale of the year.
More Less
Published: 28 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue