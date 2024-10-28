Ever get the feeling that the videos you uploaded on Instagram as reels or stories have lost some of their quality a while after you uploaded them? Well, you are not wrong. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the Meta-owned social media platform does indeed reduce video quality if the video isn't garnering a lot of views. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During an AMA session on his Instagram, posted by a user on Threads, Mosseri said, “In general, we want to show the highest-quality video we can ... But if something isn’t watched for a long time — because the vast majority of views are in the beginning — we will move to a lower quality video. And then if it’s watched again a lot then we’ll re-render the higher quality video."