Business News/ Technology / News/  Instagram is lowering the quality of your unpopular videos, CEO Adam Mosseri explains why

Instagram is lowering the quality of your unpopular videos, CEO Adam Mosseri explains why

Aman Gupta

According to Adam Mosseri, Instagram lowers video quality for less popular uploads and for users on slow connections, aiming to balance quality and loading speed dynamically.

(FILES) This picture taken on September 28, 2020 shows the logo of the social network Instagram on a smartphone, in Toulouse, southwestern France. Turkey on August 2, 2024 blocked access to the Instagram social media network, the national communications authority said without explanation, following censorship accusations against the US company by a high-ranking official. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Ever get the feeling that the videos you uploaded on Instagram as reels or stories have lost some of their quality a while after you uploaded them? Well, you are not wrong. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the Meta-owned social media platform does indeed reduce video quality if the video isn't garnering a lot of views.

During an AMA session on his Instagram, posted by a user on Threads, Mosseri said, “In general, we want to show the highest-quality video we can ... But if something isn’t watched for a long time — because the vast majority of views are in the beginning — we will move to a lower quality video. And then if it’s watched again a lot then we’ll re-render the higher quality video."

The Instagram and Threads head also confirmed that Instagram reduces the video quality for users if they are on a slow internet connection. He said, “If we are serving a video to someone on a slow internet connection, we'll serve a lower quality video so that it loads quickly as opposed to giving them a spinner. So it depends, it's a pretty dynamic system. The goal is to show people the highest quality content that we can"

Aman Gupta is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession, with over two years at Mint covering all things tech. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making tech understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman’s usually tinkering with a new gadget or lost in a great book.
