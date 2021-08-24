After months of testing, Facebook-owned photo and video sharing application Instagram announced that it has advertisements advertising on its Shop feature globally.

The addition is aimed at seeking to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers, Reuters reported.

Last year in May, Instagram unveiled ‘Shops’ as part of Facebook’s larger pivot toward e-commerce. The particular ‘Shop’ tab is a tab on the photo and video sharing app that lets users browse items such as clothes and beauty products and in some cases purchase the items directly within the Instagram app.

Users can visit a shop from a business' Instagram profile or through feed and Stories. Once they're at the shop, people can browse products, explore collections and purchase products – seamlessly through our in-app browser or without leaving the app from shops with checkout.

“With shops, we want to give people a place to experience the joy of shopping versus the chore of buying. Collections in shops let businesses customise the shopping experience and curate products into themes that tell their brand story," Instagram had stated earlier.

The company began testing the ads earlier this month with a few select advertisers, but the feature is now open to brands globally wherever Instagram Shop is available.

