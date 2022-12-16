Instagram launches ‘hacked’ hub to resolve account access issues; details here

Instagram launches ‘hacked’ hub to resolve account access issues; details here2 min read . 05:48 AM IST
As per Instagram, hacked is nothing but a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.
Instagram has announced that they are launching a ‘hacked’ hub to assist accounts that have been experiencing access issues.
"To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues," the message on Instagram's announcement blog read.
"If you're unable to log in to your account, enter Instagram.com/hacked on your mobile phone or desktop browser. Next, you will be able to select if you think you've been hacked, forgot your password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if your account has been disabled. From there, you will be able to follow a series of steps to help regain access to your account. If you have multiple accounts associated with your information, you will be able to choose which account needs support," the platform added.
According to a report by US-based Tech portal, TechCrunch, Instagram is additionally expanding access to a feature which can provide users with numerous ways to regain their account if they lose access.
In addition to new account support and recovery methods, the company said that they are also testing ways to help prevent hacking on Instagram before it happens.
"First, we remove accounts that our automated systems find to be malicious, including ones that impersonate others, which goes against our Community Guidelines. Second, because bad actors often don’t immediately use accounts maliciously, we’re now testing sending warnings if an account that we suspect may be impersonating someone requests to follow you, the platform said.
It added that in the coming months, it will also send warnings if an account that may be impersonating a business sends users a Direct Message (DM).
Earlier, the social networking service had initiated testing a way for people to ask friends for identity confirmation for account access regaining, an option which can now be availed by everyone.
The platform also said that users can undertake some easy things to help keep account safe, like making sure they have a strong password and enabling two-factor authentication. "You can also review and increase security for your account at any time by completing Instagram’s Security Check-Up, it said.
(With inputs from ANI)