Instagram Lite has been rolled back from the Google Play Store and the company has confirmed that the Lite version of the social media platform. The Lite version, as the name suggests was built to work on the lighter bandwidths.

Parent company Facebook confirmed via a statement to TechCrunch that the app is being rolled back. The statement said, “We are rolling back the test of the Instagram Lite app. You can start using the latest version of Instagram instead to connect with the people and things you love."

Users who have the app installed on their smartphones are getting a message, "Instagram Lite is No Longer Supported".

Facebook also confirmed that they are working on a new app to execute all that they have learnt from the Lite version. However, no timeline regarding the launch of this new app was revealed.

The Lite version of the app was launched for developing countries with limited internet speeds. Instagram Lite had launched on Google Play in June 2018. The app allowed users to filter and post photos to a feed or to Stories just like Instagram. However, it lacked the option to post videos or direct-message friends upon arrival.

Facebook recently launched Messenger Rooms, a platform that can be used to video call up to 50 people. The video call can be accessed via Instagram and WhatsApp. The company is still testing the feature on WhatsApp and was recently spotted in its beta version application. The user will not need to download the Messenger app to take part in the call.

