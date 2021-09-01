Instagram makes sharing birthdays mandatory, to use AI to detect users’ age

Facebook also said that it’s “developing new systems" to address users who may give the company the wrong birthday in order to get past the filters. “As we shared recently, we’re using artificial intelligence to estimate how old people are based on things like “Happy Birthday" posts. In the future, if someone tells us they’re above a certain age, and our technology tells us otherwise, we’ll show them a menu of options to verify their age. This work is still in the early stages, and we look forward to sharing more soon," it said in the blog post.