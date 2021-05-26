Reels are short video clips that Instagram introduced on its platform last year. The company has been working towards its monetization. Last month, the Facebook-owned company had announced that it will be placing ads in the Reels section. Now, the company is planning to establish the other side of the bargain. Instagram might soon start paying content creators for Reels.

The image sharing platform is reportedly testing "bonuses" feature which will allow creators to make money via Reels. A popular tipster, Alessandro Paluzzi posted screenshots of this new feature in action in the testing phase. The screenshot also provides details about how Instagram plans to offer money for Reels.

Content creators will be able to earn 'Bonuses' when they share new Reels on their account. It is still not clear if the videos can be monetized immediately or only after they cross a certain threshold of views.

#Instagram is working on "Bonuses", a new way to monetize with your content 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xa8jZLn6I3 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 21, 2021

Instagram will also allow creators to track their earnings from within the application. Lastly, the screenshot states, "keep up to date with new bonus opportunities as they become available". This hints that Instagram will also have some special 'bonus'-earning opportunities.

Instagram is also working on the option to provide users globally to hide their like counts on posts. Facebook also plans to introduce a similar feature for its users.

Instagram users will be able to hide like counts on all posts in their feed and on their own posts. According to the Instagram blog, both options will be available on Facebook in "the next few weeks."

In a call with reporters, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said the aim was to give people control over their experiences on the app. He said the platform's tests on hiding like counts had not shown particular changes in users' psychological well-being, but had polarized user opinion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.