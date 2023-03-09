Instagram outage fixed, company blames ‘technical issue’ for inconvenience

Popular social media platform Instagram is now back after a brief outage earlier today. The app was down for thousands of users with more than 30,000 users reporting issues in accessing Instagram on Downdetector.com.

In a Twitter post, Instagram Comms – the platform’s PR team said that the outage was caused due to a ‘technical issue’ which caused people to have trouble accessing the app. The issue, it says, has now been ‘resolved’ for everyone.

“Earlier tonight, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," reads the post shared by the PR team of Instagram on Twitter.

As per the Downdetector outage graph, most of the outages were reported around 7 am (India time). Furthermore, 81% of the users faced issues while using the app while 15% faced issues while using the website and 5% users faced issues while logging in.

The updated outage graph on Downdetector shows that the number of affected users has declined marginally now.

Meanwhile, a meme fest erupted on Twitter as the photo sharing app faced a downtime. Here are some of the wittiest memes shared by users

Me waiting for instagram to come back🙄#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/lkXTghR6mL — Breaking News Worldwide (@FelizKarenP1) March 9, 2023

Everyone pulling up to Twitter to see if Instagram down pic.twitter.com/zhBKi3e5tZ — Jimlly💫 (@ellyrkive) March 9, 2023

Me trying to fix my insta by deleting and reinstalling the app. #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/3uaKx4MnIe — michelle🪐 (@baglifemichiee) March 9, 2023