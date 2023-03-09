Instagram outage fixed, company blames ‘technical issue’ for inconvenience

Instagram outage fixed, company blames ‘technical issue’ for inconvenience1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:59 AM IST
- In a Twitter post, Instagram Comms – the platform’s PR team said that the outage was caused due to a ‘technical issue’ which caused people to have trouble accessing the app. The issue, it says, has now been ‘resolved’ for everyone.
Popular social media platform Instagram is now back after a brief outage earlier today. The app was down for thousands of users with more than 30,000 users reporting issues in accessing Instagram on Downdetector.com.
