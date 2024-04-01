Instagram Reels may come with a new ‘blend’ feature: Here's how it will work
Instagram may introduce a new 'Blend' feature for users to create a personalized and private feed based on shared reels. Users can leave the blend at any time. The feature is still in the internal prototype stage, not yet tested externally.
Popular social media app Instagram may soon add a new ‘Blend’ feature that will allow users to create a customized and private feed for users and their friends. Notably, Instagram Reels have been a popular way for users to connect better with their friends by sharing a short-duration videos on a connected topic.