Instagram Reels may come with a new ‘blend’ feature: Here's how it will work

Popular social media app Instagram may soon add a new ‘Blend’ feature that will allow users to create a customized and private feed for users and their friends. Notably, Instagram Reels have been a popular way for users to connect better with their friends by sharing a short-duration videos on a connected topic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alext193a on X), who stated that the private feed would be created based on the reels shared between the users. Moreover, the screenshot of feature shared by Paluzzi revealed that the new feed would be limited to the two users and they will have the ability to leave Blend at any time.

Sharing the information on X (formerly Twitter), Paluzzi wrote, “Instagram is working on Blend: #Reels recommendations based on reels you've shared each other and your reels interests. Private between the two of you. You can leave a Blend at any time." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming feature is similar to a Spotify feature by the same name released in 2021 that allows users to combine their favourite songs into a shared playlist, TechCrunch reported. However, Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch that the new feature is an internal prototype at the moment and is not being tested externally.

The latest feature could allow users to send an invite to their friends for using the blended feed. After the request is accepted, users will be able to access a personalized feed that will cater to the shared interests of the both the users.

