Instagram reportedly starts testing a new ‘trial reels’ feature: What is it and how does it work?
Instagram is testing a new 'trial reels' feature allowing creators to test content without pressure to perform. Reels can be shared with non-followers for insights before deciding to share with followers or archive. Meta has not confirmed the feature's release.
Instagram is reportedly testing a new reel feature that will allow creators to test their reels without having them show up on their profiles. According to the latest report from TechCrunch, Instagram has begun global testing of the new 'Trial Reels' feature, which hasn't yet made its way into the stable version of the app.