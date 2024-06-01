Instagram is testing a new 'trial reels' feature allowing creators to test content without pressure to perform. Reels can be shared with non-followers for insights before deciding to share with followers or archive. Meta has not confirmed the feature's release.

Instagram is reportedly testing a new reel feature that will allow creators to test their reels without having them show up on their profiles. According to the latest report from TechCrunch, Instagram has begun global testing of the new 'Trial Reels' feature, which hasn't yet made its way into the stable version of the app.

The new Trial Reels feature is reportedly designed to help users test their content without the pressure to perform. According to the TechCrunch report, the Trial Reels feature was initially part of Instagram's 'Experiment Mode' and was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Puluzzi in April this year.

How does the new trial reel feature works? The trial reel feature allows users to share the reel with non-followers and gain insight into metrics such as likes and comments, and then choose to either share the reel with their followers or archive it.

The new 'trial reels' won't be visible on a user's profile and won't be shown to followers by default, but they may still reach them if someone shares the reel with the follower. Furthermore, the reel will reportedly only be archived 24 hours after the creator has made their choice.

Meta, however, declined to confirm whether the new feature is coming to the Instagram app for not. In a statement to TechCrunch, Meta said, "We’re always exploring different ways for creators to express themselves on Instagram, but nothing to share at the moment,"

Instagram adds features to Notes: Meanwhile, Meta recently announced that it was providing a big boost to the ’Notes’ function on the Instagram app by adding support for likes, mentions and prompts. The Notes feature gained popularity since its launch around 18 months back and with the new updates Instagram is aiming to make the feature more interactive and a major part of the apps' user experience.

