Instagram rolls out ‘Notes’ feature: Here’s how to use it

This feature is intended to be a less obtrusive way of pushing out information. At the moment, users can only post one note at a time and if they do so before the previous note’s 24 hours have passed, the existing note will be automatically deleted.
Instagram, a Meta owned messaging platform, has introduced a new feature called ‘Notes’. This feature allows users to create short notes which have a 60 character limit. The notes created by users will be visible to the followers in the DM section and just like Instagram stories, Notes vanish after 24 hours. The responses that followers send will appear as DMs to the users.
So far, Instagram's Notes feature has managed to get a mixed bag of reaction from the users, as a common sentiment. This feature is intended to be a less obtrusive way of pushing out information. At the moment, users can only post one note at a time and if they do so before the previous note’s 24 hours have passed, the existing note will be automatically deleted.
Here’s how to use the Instagram’s Notes feature:
STEP 1 Update to the latest version of the Instagram app.
STEP 2 Open the Instagram app.
STEP 3 Now, move to the DM section.
STEP 4 Now, tap on ‘Your Note’. Type out whatever’s on your mind.
STEP 5 Depending on who you want to share your Note with, choose between Followers you follow back or close friends.
Over the past few months, Instagram has been actively vocal about bringing new features and developments. Now, the Notes seems to be one of these additions.
Meanwhile, Instagram, a Meta owned messaging platform has been reportedly also working on developing a user safety feature which would protect users from receiving unsolicited nude images in their direct messages (DMs). Cyberflashing has reportedly been a crime that has made it easier to harass people. In order to filter out such behaviour online, Instagram is developing a feature to shield people from explicit content as per reports.
According to the Verge, Meta has confirmed that the feature is till in the early stages of development. The ‘Nudity Protection’ feature is similar to the Hidden Words feature which was launched by instagram in 2021. The upcoming feature allows users to automatically filter direct message requests containing offensive content.
