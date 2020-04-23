The popular photo-sharing application Instagram has been working on a new memorialized feature for accounts of those users who succumbed their lives to the novel coronaviurs outbreak in the world. Carrying the "Remembering" banner under the account holder's account name, this move by Instagram would help in acknowledging the account of those who lost their lives to the highly contagious disease.

This feature was first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, who tested it on her own account. She also shared a screenshot of her pwn account once the memorialized feature was activated. She also noticed that the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app has also added the "Remembering <user>" banner.

Instagram is working on account memorialization



disclaimer: I’m not actually dead, only in the inside pic.twitter.com/DVIDLLwTAk — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 20, 2020





While the memorialized feature has been on the app for quite some time now, the "Remembering" banner just below the user's Instagram profile picture has been newly added in the wake of the pandemic outbreak.

In order to get a deceased person's Instagram profile deactivated or memorialized, a friend or a family can report the account to the company. If you're an immediate family member of that person, you can request the account be removed from Instagram. You need to fill this form in order to remove the account from the app.

Once an account is memorialized, Instagram:

-Won't allow anyone to log into a memorialized account.

-The profile of a memorialized account doesn't appear differently from an account that hasn't been memorialized.

(However, with the latest development, it will show a "Remembering" banner below the person's profile photo)

-Posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on Instagram and are visible to the audience they were shared with.

-Memorialized accounts don't appear in public spaces, like people's Explore section of the app/

Furthermore, no one will be able to make changes to any of the account's existing posts or information.

As reported by BuzzFeed News, Instagram is rushing to roll out a memorial account feature because of Covid-19 deaths. In the report, Instagram acknowledged that they have sped up the development to ‘help support the community during a difficult time.' However, the company has not official announced the launch of the feature yet.

Instagram's new memorial feature comes at a crucial time when the world is combating with the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has currently infected more than 2.6 million people across the globe and killed over 180,000, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.

In India, the total number of Covid-19 cases has shot past 21,000, while the death toll has surpassed 680, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

