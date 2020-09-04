Instagram's new Reels tab makes debut in India

Instagram has finally launched a separate tab for Reels on its application in India. The image sharing social media platform has made the new feature official for the first time in any country. The new feature will provide a dedicated tab for users to explore Reels. Earlier, Instagram introduced a Reels tab on the user's profile. The Reels tab will showcase short videos. t.

The Reels feature was first introduced in the month of July and it gained traction after the Indian government banned popular short-video content platform TikTok.

"Earlier this month, we started testing a new tab on Instagram to make it easier to discover entertaining Reels. Today, we're expanding this test in India to most of the country. India is the first market we're launching in due to the interest and creativity we've seen," Facebook India Director and Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra said in a statement on Friday.

New Reels Tab is a tab in the navigation bar that will replace the Explore tab, and Reels will no longer be in a unit within Explore, the statement said.

This new tab will only show Reels, and will have an auto-playing video, a creation entry point that opens to the Reels camera and a sound on by default with tap to toggle on/off, it added.

The Explore tab can be accessed at the top right of the user's Feed, it said.

Reels was introduced in India within weeks of the Indian government banning 59 mobile apps with Chinese links, including the popular short video platform TikTok terming these apps as prejudicial to sovereignty of the country, on June 29.

Earlier this week, the government had banned 118 more mobile apps, including popular gaming app PUBG, on similar grounds.

A number of homegrown short-video apps like Moj, Roposo and Chingari have seen downloads and usage zooming manifold after TikTok was banned.

