Instagram says sorry after 8-hour long outage across world

This is the second outage faced by Instagram users in the past 7 days. More than 11,000 users across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger reported issues with accessing the apps, sending messages and logging into their accounts on October 28. Last week, Meta apologized for the more than an hour long WhatsApp outage that occurred globally. The messaging service app was down too for more than an hour on October 25 that prevented scores of the billions of users of its popular service from connecting or sending messages.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}