Instagram says sorry after 8-hour long outage across world

Instagram is back up after a global outage. The Meta-owned photo sharing platform faced an 8-hour long downtime on both app as well as website. Many users reported that they were logged out of their accounts and complained of seeing messages ‘Instagram account suspended’.
The issue began last evening on October 31 around 7:30pm. Users across countries including India were facing the problem as Instagram kept logging them out of their accounts.
Instagram acknowledged the issue and tweeted “We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience". As per Downdetector, more than 7,000 users reported problems with Instagram.
During the outage, Instagram users complained that their accounts were allegedly banned. Instagram reportedly told them that the account was banned as they violated the community guidelines, such as illegal, bullying, hate speech, spam, or violating intellectual property rights. When a user tried logging back into the account, the platform said that it could not find their said email and password. Others reported seeing messages that their accounts were suspended and that “30 days remaining to disagree with this decision."
Hours later, Instagram resolved the issue. “We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry!" read a Twitter post shared by the official handle of Instagram. Neither Instagram nor Meta did not provide a reason behind the outage.