Instagram, Snapchat, X or Threads; which was the most deleted app of 2023?
TRG Datacentres analyzed the number of searches for 'how to delete (my) ___ account' to determine which social media companies have lost favor with users. Instagram topped the list with over 1 million searches per month for deleting accounts, potentially signaling trouble for the platform.
Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, with around 59.9% of the world's population, or 4.8 billion people, on social media worldwide. However, with attention spans shrinking, people typically use a mix of around 6-7 social media networks and spend an average of 2 hours 24 minutes on them.