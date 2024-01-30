Instagram starts testing new ‘Flipside’ feature. What is it and how does it work?
Instagram Head Adam Mosseri is unsure if Flipside will be launched on the platform, but Meta has confirmed that the feature is currently being tested. Flipside allows users to create a custom profile and share exclusive content with a smaller group of followers.
Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new feature called Flipside, which could allow the company to tackle the problem of 'finstas' while giving users a more private way to share information with close friends and family.
