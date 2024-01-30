Instagram starts testing new ‘Flipside’ feature. What is it and how does it work?

Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new feature called Flipside, which could allow the company to tackle the problem of 'finstas' while giving users a more private way to share information with close friends and family.

In response to a question about bringing Flipside to Threads, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri wrote, “We're not even sure we'll launch it on Instagram. On one hand it feels good to create a clear space that feels more private. On the other, it's yet another way to reach a smaller audience on top of secondary accounts and Close Friends. We'll see how people respond in the test, and iterate forward."

However, a Meta Executive did confirm to TechCrunch that the company is currently testing this feature. The executive said, “We’re always working on new ways to help people connect with friends on Instagram," a spokesperson told us. “We heard people want more options for sharing in private spaces, so are excited to start testing a new feature where you can create a custom profile, including a custom name, bio and photo and share exclusive content with a smaller group of followers,"

What is Flipside?

The news of Flipside first came to light when reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi spotted the feature in development in December while sharing screenshots. The screenshots reveal that Instagram may position the new feature as “a new space just for you and your friends" and “only the people you choose can see this side of your profile and what you share here."

Recently, social media consultant Matt Navara spotted the new feature on Instagram and shared a video showing how it works. The video reveals that Flipside will act as an alternative profile for users, allowing them to share reels or posts that will only be visible to the people they choose.

The new feature is possibly being developed by the company in response to the issue of 'finstas', or fake Instagram accounts often created by individuals and celebrities to interact with their close friends.

The term finstas gained prominence in 2021 when Senator Richard Blumenthal grilled a Meta executive during a congressional hearing on whether the company would commit to ending finstas, TechCrunch reported. ,

