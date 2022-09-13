Instagram stumbles in push to mimic TikTok, internal documents show10 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 05:47 PM IST
Reels faces formidable competition from the leading short-video platform; creators follow the views
Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is betting the social-media giant’s near-term future on Instagram Reels, the short-video feature he is touting as the company’s answer to TikTok.