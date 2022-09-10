Instagram tests another similar feature like Twitter and Facebook: All details

Instagram pitches the ‘reposts’ as a new way to recommend news posts to your friends by resharing them on user fee, or a user can also have it on Stories as usual.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Instagram, a Meta owned messaging platform will soon begin testing the ‘repost’ feature for the feed which was missing from the app since its inception while being a core feature of Facebook, Twitter and even TikTok. However, it will not be available to all the users at the moment as Instagram plans to test this feature with a selected group of users to begin with.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Instagram, a Meta owned messaging platform will soon begin testing the ‘repost’ feature for the feed which was missing from the app since its inception while being a core feature of Facebook, Twitter and even TikTok. However, it will not be available to all the users at the moment as Instagram plans to test this feature with a selected group of users to begin with.
This ‘repost’ feature was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra. He shared a screenshot of Adam Mosseri’s instagram profile showing a repost tab with an icon similar to that of Twitter’s retweet.
This ‘repost’ feature was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra. He shared a screenshot of Adam Mosseri’s instagram profile showing a repost tab with an icon similar to that of Twitter’s retweet.
Later, a reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shared a snippet of what appears to be a splash screen for the ‘repost’ feature test. He highlighted what is new about the feature. Instagram pitches the ‘reposts’ as a new way to recommend news posts to your friends by resharing them on user fee, or a user can also have it on Stories as usual. But, if a user chooses to reshare a post or Reel on his feed, it will appear in a separate ‘reposts’ feed to the followers, and their reply to these reshared posts will be sent to the user as a message.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Later, a reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shared a snippet of what appears to be a splash screen for the ‘repost’ feature test. He highlighted what is new about the feature. Instagram pitches the ‘reposts’ as a new way to recommend news posts to your friends by resharing them on user fee, or a user can also have it on Stories as usual. But, if a user chooses to reshare a post or Reel on his feed, it will appear in a separate ‘reposts’ feed to the followers, and their reply to these reshared posts will be sent to the user as a message.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Resharing a post is not a new featuring for Instagram. The convenience of resharing a post, story or reel has been there for a long time, but one can not reshare a post on their feed without using a third-party app. This involves its own risk.
Resharing a post is not a new featuring for Instagram. The convenience of resharing a post, story or reel has been there for a long time, but one can not reshare a post on their feed without using a third-party app. This involves its own risk.
To recall, Instagram recently introduced new safety measures and parental features to offer more control over their feeds and profiles the previous year. In a recent development, the video and photo sharing platform is limiting sensitive content for new teen users by default on the app.
To recall, Instagram recently introduced new safety measures and parental features to offer more control over their feeds and profiles the previous year. In a recent development, the video and photo sharing platform is limiting sensitive content for new teen users by default on the app.
Instagram users below the age of 16 would be put into its filtered version app, unless they change the setting manually. Moreover, Instagram is testing a new way that will allow teens to review and update their safety and privacy settings.
Instagram users below the age of 16 would be put into its filtered version app, unless they change the setting manually. Moreover, Instagram is testing a new way that will allow teens to review and update their safety and privacy settings.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a blog post, Instagram has announced that it will expand its sensitive content defaults for young users. It has only two options for teens- “Standard’ and “Less".
In a blog post, Instagram has announced that it will expand its sensitive content defaults for young users. It has only two options for teens- “Standard’ and “Less".