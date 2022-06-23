Instagram tests child age verification, but falls short of full ID checks

Since 2019, Instagram has prompted new users to disclose their age, and in 2021, made it a requirement for everyone signing up for an account. But it is an honor system, and one that isn’t always followed. According to a 2021 survey of more than 3,000 high-school students across the country conducted by the Social Institute, an organization that works to help students develop healthy relationships with social media, 47% said they created social-media accounts before age 13.