Instagram tests feature to ‘Censor Content for its under 16 users’: All details

With the latest update, Instagram users below the age of 16 would be put into its filtered version app, unless they change the setting manually. Moreover, Instagram is testing a new way that will allow teens to review and update their safety and privacy settings.
Meta owned Instagram introduced new safety measures and parental features to offer more control over their feeds and profiles the previous year. In a recent development, the video and photo sharing platform is limiting sensitive content for new teen users by default on the app.
In a blog post on Thursday, Instagram has announced that it will expand its sensitive content defaults for young users. It has only two options for teens- “Standard’ and “Less". According to the social media platform, Instagram users 16 years of age would be defaulted into the “Less" state and for the existing users the Instagram will send a prompt encouraging them to choose the “Less" option.
Additionally, with the latest update, Instagram will filter sensitive content across Search, Explore, Hashtag Pages, Reels, Feed Recommendations, and Suggested Accounts for young users.
Instagram users who are above 18 years of age, in contrast will have access to “Standard", “Less", and “More" options with the last option allowing them to see more sensitive content or accounts then the default settings.
Apart from this, the video sharing app will also ask users under 18 years on the app to do a settings review to update safety and privacy settings. With this, teens would be able to limit who can share their content, who can direct messages and contact them, and what kind of content their followers can view. Instagram would also show prompts asking teens to review how they can manage their time spent on the platform.
All these latest measures are being put into place with the intention to create a safe environment for youngsters on the social media platform. Instagram last year also introduced a sensitivity filter allowing users to set limits around how much potentially sensitive content they might see on their “Explore" page. Later, the messaging app started prompting users to fill in their birthday details to understand how old everyone is on the platform and control content inappropriate for minors.
