Instagram tests tool to trade NFTs, gifts on reels in US: Details inside

Meta is testing a set of new features to Instagram. This includes dealing in digital collectables, in order to help content creators monetise their presence on photo-sharing platform.
The company said that users can soon support creators by buying their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly within Instagram.
According to the company, these features would be tested with a small group of creators in the US and Meta plans to expand them to more countries in future.
Meta states that it expanded access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the United States to help them earn a more predictable income on the social media platform.
Interestingly, Meta is also introducing gifts on Instagram, beginning with Reels. This will help creators have a new way to earn monetary benefits from their followers.
The technology giant is also launching a professional mode for Facebook profiles. This will let creators build a public presence while they can also maintain their personal Facebook profile.
To recall, Instagram is also testing a new feature to allow users to add songs to their Instagram profile. The feature is reported by popular tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared the information via a Twitter thread. According to the leakster, the featured song will appear on the profile page below the user's bio. He has shared screenshots of the upcoming feature’s prototype and adds that users are not allowed to play the featured song on the profile page at the present. But it is likely to change once the feature is rolled out to the end users.
An Instagram spokesperson has confirmed the feature and said that it is an "internal prototype" at the moment. However, the feature is not being tested externally, he added.