Instagram tests tool to trade NFTs, gifts on reels in US: Details inside

To recall, Instagram is also testing a new feature to allow users to add songs to their Instagram profile. The feature is reported by popular tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared the information via a Twitter thread. According to the leakster, the featured song will appear on the profile page below the user's bio. He has shared screenshots of the upcoming feature’s prototype and adds that users are not allowed to play the featured song on the profile page at the present. But it is likely to change once the feature is rolled out to the end users.