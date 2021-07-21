Facebook's photo-sharing app Instagram has added a way for users to adjust how much sensitive content they want to see under its "Explore" tab. The Explore tab displays popular pictures, locations and searches based on the user's interests and allows them to pick from categories such as food, art and travel, among others.

The new "Sensitive Content Control" option at Instagram lets people adjust whether they want to see more or fewer posts that some may find unpleasant or untasteful, according to a company post.

"You can think of sensitive content as posts that don't necessarily break our rules, but could potentially be upsetting to some people - such as posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent," the Instagram team said.

"We recognize that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see in Explore, and this control will give people more choice over what they see," it added.

Instagram, like other social media networks, has long grappled with how to police problematic or harmful content on its platform.

"One exception to this: the Allow option will not be available to people under 18," Instagram noted.

The app has made other changes for users to shape their experience, including adding new tools for people to turn off comments or restrict people from interacting with them.

Social media platforms are investing billions of dollars to bring content creators on their platforms while also pushing to allow safe content on their platforms as competition in the space heats up.

With agency inputs

