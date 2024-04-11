Instagram's new nudity protection feature will help tackle sextortion. Here's how it will work
Instagram tests new features to protect users from sextortion and intimate image abuse by rolling out a nudity protection feature in DMs using on-device machine learning. Users will be reminded to 'think twice' before sending nudes, with options to unsend and receive safety tips.
Meta-backed social media platform Instagram revealed on Thursday that it is testing new features to protect users from sextortion and other forms of "intimate image abuse". The company said it will soon roll out a nudity protection feature in Instagram DMs, which will automatically detect images containing nudity and encourage people to "think twice" before sending nude images.