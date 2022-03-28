How would you like to be able to respond to Instagram stories with voice messages? An interesting discovery made by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, a who reverse engineers apps to find upcoming new features, makes it look like Instagram may make this a reality.
Paluzzi on Saturday took to Twitter to share a screenshot from Instagram Stories with a microphone icon in the field for story replies and stated outright that Insta "is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages." This comes a couple of months after he noted that the Meta-owned site was working on an edit grid feature.
In another related development, Instagram has rolled out a number of new features to its platform lately. For starters, the company brought back Chronological feed to its platform in the form of Following feed, which shows users posts from all the people that they follow, and the Favourites feed, which shows users the latest posts from accounts that they choose. In addition to this, Meta has also rolled out the feature that will enable users to add captions to their videos by the tap of a button.