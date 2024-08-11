Instagram to soon bring a Snap Maps like feature. What is it and how will it work?
Instagram's new feature allows users to post updates to a shared map with specific privacy settings. It is being tested in limited markets and is built with safety in mind, the company said in a statement.
Instagram is testing a new feature which allows users to post text and video updates to a map based on where they were taken and this map can be shared with other users so that their updates can appear alongside each other, a report by The Verge stated. Notably, the Snap Maps feature has been a part of the Snap app since 2017 but Instagram's version of this feature will have a more limited privacy settings.