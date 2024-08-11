Explore
Instagram to soon bring a Snap Maps like feature. What is it and how will it work?

Livemint

Instagram's new feature allows users to post updates to a shared map with specific privacy settings. It is being tested in limited markets and is built with safety in mind, the company said in a statement.

(FILES) This picture taken on September 28, 2020 shows the logo of the social network Instagram on a smartphone, in Toulouse, southwestern France. Turkey on August 2, 2024 blocked access to the Instagram social media network, the national communications authority said without explanation, following censorship accusations against the US company by a high-ranking official. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (AFP)
Instagram is testing a new feature which allows users to post text and video updates to a map based on where they were taken and this map can be shared with other users so that their updates can appear alongside each other, a report by The Verge stated. Notably, the Snap Maps feature has been a part of the Snap app since 2017 but Instagram's version of this feature will have a more limited privacy settings.

Also Read | Turkey suddenly reinstates access to Instagram after more than a week

Instagram will allow users to choose the specific group of people they want to share their location with like ‘Close friends’ or ‘only followers they follow back’, a Meta spokesperson told The Verge. They also stated that Instagram is building this feature with “safety in mind," while staying mum on more details regarding the feature. The report states that Instagram's new feature will be opt-in and is only available as a ‘small test’ in a few markets. 

However, this isn't the first time that this feature has been spotted. An earlier report in February had hinted about the Meta owned social media behemoth working on a ‘Friend Map’ feature being tested. Instagram also had a similar sort of a photo feature in 2012 which allowed users to place all their images on a map but this feature was completely private and could not be shared with friends. This feature was ultimately shut down in 2016 due to low usage. 

Also Read | Meta and Google’s covert ‘Ad Campaign’ targeted teens, violating their own policies: Report

Notably, this isn't the first time that Instagram is copying a feature from one of its competitors. Some of the app's most popular features like Reels and Stories were also inspired from TikTok and Snapchat respectively. More recently, X's Elon Musk had called Instagram's Threads a copy cat app of the former and also threatened to sue company for exploiting Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property. 

 

 

Published: 11 Aug 2024, 09:43 AM IST
