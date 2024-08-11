Instagram's new feature allows users to post updates to a shared map with specific privacy settings. It is being tested in limited markets and is built with safety in mind, the company said in a statement.

Instagram is testing a new feature which allows users to post text and video updates to a map based on where they were taken and this map can be shared with other users so that their updates can appear alongside each other, a report by The Verge stated. Notably, the Snap Maps feature has been a part of the Snap app since 2017 but Instagram's version of this feature will have a more limited privacy settings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instagram will allow users to choose the specific group of people they want to share their location with like 'Close friends' or 'only followers they follow back', a Meta spokesperson told The Verge. They also stated that Instagram is building this feature with "safety in mind," while staying mum on more details regarding the feature. The report states that Instagram's new feature will be opt-in and is only available as a 'small test' in a few markets.

However, this isn't the first time that this feature has been spotted. An earlier report in February had hinted about the Meta owned social media behemoth working on a ‘Friend Map’ feature being tested. Instagram also had a similar sort of a photo feature in 2012 which allowed users to place all their images on a map but this feature was completely private and could not be shared with friends. This feature was ultimately shut down in 2016 due to low usage.